Contemporary Turkish Flavours Await This Ramadan at Huqqa

It’s officially summer in Dubai, and the luxurious Address Beach Resort at Jumeirah Gate is the best place in the United Arab Emirates to help you stay cool. The amenities at the Address Beach Resort at Jumeirah Gate, which opened in December 2020, have reached new heights. The resort’s pool is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the highest outdoor infinity pool. Located on the resort’s 77th-floor rooftop, the massive pool (almost twice as long as an Olympic pool, according to CNN) is over 964 feet up in the air.