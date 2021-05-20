Contemporary Turkish Flavours Await This Ramadan at Huqqa
Huqqa and The Market Dubai welcomes Ramadan 2021 with an array of contemporary Iftar oﬀerings throughout the holy month. With a nod to its Ottoman heritage, Huqqa Dubai’s Head Chef Serhat Meci, has devised an iftar set menu like no other. From sunset, guests may enjoy a myriad of Middle Eastern and Turkish‐inspired specialties, such as Mixed Mezze Platter of Sarma, Sogurme, Aci Ezme, Haydari, Mutabbel, paired with freshly baked bread, olives and hummus.www.uaemoments.com