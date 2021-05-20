newsbreak-logo
Hawaii Marijuana Legalization Bill Heads To Senate Floor, Along With Separate Measure To Expand Decriminalization

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaii lawmakers on Wednesday voted to move forward with a bill that would legalize marijuana sales in the state and allow adults 21 and over to grow the plant at home. The vote comes a day after a Senate panel approved separate legislation to significantly increase the amount of cannabis that is decriminalized under current state law. Another Senate committee voted last month to advance both measures, which will now proceed to the Senate floor. Wednesday’s vote in favor of legalization came at a joint meeting of the Senate Judiciary and Ways and Means committees. Members of the Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to advance the measure, while two members of the Ways and Means Committee, Sens. Sharon Moriwaki and Lorraine Inouye, both Democrats, voted in opposition. The proposal, Senate Bill 767, would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis for personal use. The state Department of Health would craft rules around business licensing and retail sales by July 1, though it’s not yet clear when stores would open. The bill would leave intact the state’s existing medical marijuana system, which allows registered patients to possess up to four ounces of cannabis. Driving under the influence would remain illegal under the proposal, and employers could continue to restrict workers from consuming cannabis or screen them for past use. Lawmakers at Wednesday’s hearing did not debate the legislation or take public comment, instead moving quickly through the morning’s agenda. — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 800 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access to our interactive maps, charts and hearing calendar so they don’t miss any developments. Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon…

cannabisnewsworld.com
