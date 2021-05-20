newsbreak-logo
Meet the Accidental Genius – #Science

Fascinating story into the hidden Power of the Mind. In 2002, Jason Padgett was the victim of a vicious beating outside a karaoke bar in Tacoma, Washington. Upon regaining consciousness, Padgett’s sight was forever altered by a condition called acquired savant syndrome. The brain trauma opened his eyes to an entirely new world—one filled with patterns and strobes, like a stop-motion film. This is a fascinating story into the hidden power of the mind and one man’s inspiring tale of courage and personal triumph. The Acquired Savant is a film by Thomas Petersen.

