Meet the Accidental Genius – #Science

As a child I was drawn to bright colors and pretty images. I disliked hurtful humor and stories of sad or unfortunate people, even if they somehow turned things around for themselves. My eyes are and have always drawn to what sparkles or twinkles, my ears to pretty and uplifting music, preferably classical. To me this predilection is a gift, and I am very grateful for it. What seems to me to be most interesting is how there is beauty around every corner and even in every situation, if you look for it.