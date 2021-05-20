Inside the Drama Shaking Up the New York Times’ Styles Section

The first piece of content that can be identified as a wedding announcement appeared in the New-York Daily Times on September 18, 1851. “In Trinity Church, Fredonia, on the 15th, inst., by Rev. T.P. Tyler, JOHN M. GRANT, Esq., of Jamestown, to SARAH, daughter of Hon. JAMES MULLETT of Fredonia.” In that same edition, the governor of Pennsylvania empowered his fellow citizens to help capture enslaved Black people who had crossed the border into Maryland and who had, in the course of protecting dozens of other fugitives who had holed up in a barn, shot and killed two of the enslavers in pursuit, who went by the name of Gorsuch. The paper also declared that George P. Putnam would soon be publishing The Book of Home Beauty by Mrs. Kirkland, complete with “twelve elegantly engraved Female Portraits,” and that “A Bloomer Costume,” otherwise known as a woman wearing pants, had made an appearance on 6th Avenue two days before, but had been faced by a group of self-described Conservatives, who had manifested their hostility toward such a progressive movement. This was where Sarah Mullett and John M. Grant, Esq., pledged their troth: a young America with the manners of a preschooler and the morals of a pawn broker, where enslaved people faced charges of treason for just trying to get free, and where anyone who was not a white man faced diminution and disregard.