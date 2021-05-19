newsbreak-logo
Review: 2018 Aperture Cellars Sonoma County Red Blend

By Christopher Null
drinkhacker.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Alexander Valley wine is blended with Bordeaux firmly in mind, composed of 39% cabernet sauvignon, 33% merlot, 22% malbec, 3% cabernet franc, and 3% petit verdot. Though still young, it’s already drinking with finesse. Fairly tart up front with notes of cranberry and raspberry, the wine settles into a slightly sweeter groove featuring currants, vanilla, and dark chocolate — plus a hint of herbal basil that develops with time in glass. Silky on the tongue and gently floral on the finish, it’s a rarity that drinks beautifully on its own but also pairs well with a rich meal — and which has a few years of solid cellar time ahead of it to further develop its charms.

