Review: 2018 Aperture Cellars Sonoma County Red Blend
This Alexander Valley wine is blended with Bordeaux firmly in mind, composed of 39% cabernet sauvignon, 33% merlot, 22% malbec, 3% cabernet franc, and 3% petit verdot. Though still young, it’s already drinking with finesse. Fairly tart up front with notes of cranberry and raspberry, the wine settles into a slightly sweeter groove featuring currants, vanilla, and dark chocolate — plus a hint of herbal basil that develops with time in glass. Silky on the tongue and gently floral on the finish, it’s a rarity that drinks beautifully on its own but also pairs well with a rich meal — and which has a few years of solid cellar time ahead of it to further develop its charms.www.drinkhacker.com