Ida Mae, the husband and wife duo of Chris Turpin and Stephanie Turpin, are returning later this summer with their sophomore record, Click Click Domino. After relocating to Nashville and debuting in 2019 with Chasing Lights, the band followed with their 2020 EP, Raining for You. With their new record, the band took to the studio themselves, engineering their vintage mix of soul, blues, and Americana into spontaneous one or two-take performances. The band have already shared “Click Click Domino” and “Road To Avalon” from the record and are now back with a new single, “Little Liars,” premiering early with Under the Radar.