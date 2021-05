WASHINGTON (WHTC-AM/FM) – Could the internal combustion engine be made obsolete through government mandate by this time in 2030?. Some states have already passed legislation towards that goal, and while automakers are attempting to become more reliant on electric-powered vehicles, the Biden Administration and majority Democrats in Congress are making an apparently concentrated effort towards that goal. On Wednesday (May 5, 2021), the House Energy Subcommittee held a hearing on the Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation’s Future Act, with St. Joseph’s Fred Upton being the ranking minority Republican on that panel.