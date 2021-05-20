Surya unveils 2021 catalog in time for market
Rug, lighting and home décor manufacturer Surya unveiled its 2021 catalog, showcasing its offerings in rugs, lighting, pillows, wall décor, accent furniture and more. Featuring 1,300-plus new products across all categories, the latest catalog showcases an expanded range of rugs and accessories. New designs include noteworthy additions to rugs, pillows, wall decor, and accent furniture. Surya’s rug assortment expands with increased availability of oversized, custom and one-of-a-kind rugs, as well as a newly added Performance Rug section that highlights easy-care collections packed with style for both the indoors and out.www.hfndigital.com