Surya unveils 2021 catalog in time for market

hfndigital.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRug, lighting and home décor manufacturer Surya unveiled its 2021 catalog, showcasing its offerings in rugs, lighting, pillows, wall décor, accent furniture and more. Featuring 1,300-plus new products across all categories, the latest catalog showcases an expanded range of rugs and accessories. New designs include noteworthy additions to rugs, pillows, wall decor, and accent furniture. Surya’s rug assortment expands with increased availability of oversized, custom and one-of-a-kind rugs, as well as a newly added Performance Rug section that highlights easy-care collections packed with style for both the indoors and out.

InternetMySanAntonio

MomentFeed Unveils Enhanced Local Photos to Help Brands Stand Out in the Hyper-Competitive World of Location-Based Marketing

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 06, 2021. MomentFeed, the leading provider of Proximity Search Optimization™, today unveiled Enhanced Local Photos™, to help multi-location businesses scale and maximize the SEO value of their location-specific images on Google, Apple Maps, Yelp, and other discovery networks. SEO-friendly images play a considerable role in...
ApparelFurniture Today

Valdese Weavers Unveils Color Trends

This press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today. (Valdese, North Carolina – May 10, 2021) – Color, design and material trends evolve every season and the product team at Valdese Weavers tracks these shifting trends and is translating them into inspiring textile stories. As a completely vertical manufacturer, Valdese Weavers is able to leverage their on-site dye house to create custom colors and use their exclusive yarns to make truly trend setting collections.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior Designcincinnatigoodwill.org

5 Interior Design Trends to Know About

Over the past year, the phrase “there’s no place like home” has certainly taken on a new meaning! After spending much more time at home, many people are eager to refresh and redecorate their spaces for the year ahead. So, what are some of the emerging interior design trends you...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
Home & Gardenlivingetc.com

All-wood kitchens are trending – experts reveal why you should get involved

The allure of wood is indisputably eternal. Its neutral hues have filled interior spaces for centuries – but that is no surprise when you consider its versatility, durability, and unwavering style. Despite its (quite literally) solid history, however, we're convinced that all-wood kitchens have never felt quite as contemporary as they do in our modern kitchens today.
Hello Magazine

9 genius ways to decorate your rental home on a budget

So you've secured an amazing rental property, but now you're unsure how to make it feel like home. From affordable buys to Instagrammable techniques, discover the genius ways to decorated your rented house without breaking the bank…. Check your terms. When you move into a rented place, you may presume...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Lux Genderless Jewelry Collections

Luxury jewelry and accessory brand Bvulgari launched a genderless jewelry collection called B.Zero1 Rock. The collection consists of a ring, a necklace, and a pair of earrings all with a shared distinctive design that is denoted by the display of aggressive-looking studs. To form the unique stud shape, the collection used Bvulgari's signature gold-shaping method called the Tubogas technique, in which gold is stretched out in strips.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
IndustryBHG

Lumber Is Really Expensive Right Now—Here Are 5 Ways To Save on Your DIY Project

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As you get ready to start home DIY projects this summer, prepare for record-breaking lumber prices. Over the past year, the cost of lumber has increased 430%—from $259 per 1,000 board feet of lumber to over $1,300, according to Fixr, a home remodeling resource. The latest numbers from Nasdaq show lumber prices at $1,500 for 1,000 board feet.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
High Point, NCFurniture Today

U.S. Launch of Spring/Summer 2021 Collection & Catalog in High Point

This press release is submitted and shown here in its original form, unedited by Furniture Today. High Point, NC – Leading European Lifestyle Home Furnishings brand Dôme Deco, which is now being distributed in the U.S., is an international B2B interior design company that designs and distributes total interior concepts. Creating exclusive interior settings with a wide range of high-end quality design products with a cosmopolitan identity. The brand offers affordable luxury to interior designers, architects, retailers, hoteliers, co-working spaces, real estate projects and the likes on a worldwide level.
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15+ Interior Paint Colors Our Favorite Designers Always Recommend

If you're unable to pull off a major home renovation in the near future, giving your space an entirely new look with a fresh coat of paint is the next best thing. But finding the right shade is far from easy. Minimalists might want nothing more than a room full of neutrals, like white, beige or gray, and those who aren't afraid to take a design risk might fall for bold hues — think teal, purple or even doses of green. Wherever your design sensibilities lie, you can find the right paint color for you.
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

Klik Klak Futon: What Is It?

Klick klak futons are a modern take on the traditional sleepers of years past. Turn any area in your home into a spot for guests to sleep. A klick klak futon, also called a klick klak sleeper or a klick klak couch, is a modern and more comfortable take on the traditional futons of years past. They are an excellent way to upgrade a space, effectively turning virtually any area in the home into a spot for guests to sleep. Whether your in-laws visit frequently or your cross-country friends from college are looking for a place to crash on a weekend getaway, klick klak futons provide the functionally you’re looking for in a pull-out sleeper while making your guests feel more at home. Best of all, they pose all the benefits of having a guest bedroom while fitting inconspicuously into your office, living room, den, or finished basement decor.
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
RecipesApartment Therapy

5 Little Projects That Drastically Improved This Food Editor’s Kitchen During Quarantine (and Beyond)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of quarantine, lots of us (myself included) were forced to figure out how to do our jobs from our homes. For many, that meant finding a comfy chair-and-desk combo. Maybe getting a better task light or improving a super-slow internet connection. For me, life at home meant figuring out how to make my kitchen more functional. See, as a food editor for The Kitchn, my job includes cooking, writing, and styling recipes. And in mid-March, I realized that, with my family of four all at home in our Brooklyn apartment, our current kitchen setup was not going to cut it.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...