Bismarck, ND

North Dakota lawmakers to examine state-leased office space, among dozens of other topics

By Jeremy Turley
fccnn.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — A group of top North Dakota lawmakers met on Wednesday, May 19, to sketch a blueprint for the 18-month period before the next legislative session begins. The 17 members of Legislative Management on Wednesday selected 50 topics to study during the interim period, including state-leased office spaces, gambling addiction and gun ammunition shortages. Those analyses will be added to a dozen mandatory studies that focus on a wide range of subjects, like prescription drug pricing, eligibility for state retirement benefits and uses for the voter-approved oil tax savings account. The panel of 13 Republicans and four Democrats also rejected more than 20 proposed study topics.

