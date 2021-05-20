COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Grenadiers fall one game short of World Series

COLUMBIA, Mo. — IU Southeast narrowly missed a chance to advance to the World Series as well Wednesday.

Fourth-seeded Mount Mercy (Iowa) outlasted the third-seeded Grenadiers 2-1 in the winner-take-all championship game of the 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round in Columbia.

IUS forced the one-game final by beating the Mustangs 5-0 earlier in the day. In that game, freshman Brooklyn Gibbs pitched a complete-game shutout for the Grenadiers.

In the decisive seven-inning contest, Mount Mercy scored single runs in the third and fourth frames. IU Southeast, meanwhile, only managed to plate one in the sixth.

The Grenadiers (48-18), who set a program record for single-season victories, outhit the Mustangs 7-6 in defeat. Gibbs and Lindsey Nelson had two hits apiece to lead IUS, which had two runners on base when the game ended.

Hannah Ogg absorbed the loss. The River States Conference Pitcher of the Year allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out one over four innings. Gibbs pitched the final three frames, allowing one hit while walking one.

.

NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OPENING ROUND

Wednesday’s championship game

MOUNT MERCY (IOWA) 2, IU SOUTHEAST 1

Mount Mercy 001 100 0 — 2 6 0

IU Southeast 000 001 0 — 1 7 1

W — Emily Oler. L — Hannah Ogg. 2B — Brooklyn Gibbs (IUS), Morgan Braughton (MM). Records — Mount Mercy 36-15, IU Southeast 48-18.