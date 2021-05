The Bruins have toppled each of the top-four teams in the country, but they’ll have to do it all in one weekend to keep the trophy in Westwood. No. 3 seed UCLA women’s water polo (13-4, 9-3 MPSF) will host the NCAA tournament at Spieker Aquatics Center this weekend with a chance to claim the program’s first national title since 2009. The Bruins have advanced to the semifinals in each of the last nine NCAA tournaments. This season, it will be No. 6 seed Hawai’i (11-1, 3-1 Big West) that will face the task of attempting to break that streak.