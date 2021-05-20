newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

1,150 people asked to repeat COVID vaccine dose in Tulsa after storage error

By Dana Branham, Oklahoman
msn.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA — Oklahoma health officials are working to contact 1,150 people who received COVID-19 vaccinations in Tulsa this week, asking them to repeat their dose after a storage error was discovered. Officials stressed that there was no health risk for those who received the shots, but they recommended a repeat...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Disease Control#Disease Prevention#Medical Procedures#Additional Time#Covid Vaccine Dose#Tulsa Covid Vaccines#Tulsa Health Officials#Storage Error#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Oklahoma Health Officials#This Week#Dr Bruce Dart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Transit, THD Partnering To Encourage Tulsans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Tulsa Transit is partnering with the Health Department to encourage more Tulsans to get vaccinated. The program gives free rides to people who use the bus to get their first and second doses. This new partnership with Tulsa Transit and the health department not only gives more access to the vaccine, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

COVID-19 in Oklahoma: Tracking cases, deaths and local updates

Oklahoma continues to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. KOCO 5 is keeping you updated with the latest local, national headlines, Oklahoma’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and latest restrictions. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. 451,278 total cumulative cases;...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Inhofe proposes $7.5M for police mental health training

Less than a week after a man who said he was mentally ill was killed by Oklahoma City police, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced legislation that would boost mental health training for law enforcement. On Friday morning at the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial, the Republican senator told a small group...
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

CDC: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 8,379

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders say they recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Monday. On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 451,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020. From Friday through Sunday, cases climbed...
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Some Women Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine Due To Internet Rumors

Physicians in Tulsa worry more women who are pregnant or hope to be soon, are refusing the Covid vaccine because of false stories of complications. Research is ongoing with the vaccine and pregnancy, but with thousands of doses given to pregnant women, there are no signs of adverse effects for women or their children. Tulsa resident Renell Christmas said she had Covid when she was 19 weeks along in her pregnancy, but she and the baby, now six months old, are fine. Despite having had the infection, she’s not planning to get the vaccine. “My family and I just feel like it's unnecessary. If Covid is going to be around, it's going to mutate and the vaccine probably doesn't even fight against the mutation of the virus” she said, repeating what scientists say is false information. Data shows all three vaccines available in the U.S. are effective against Covid, including mutations.
Oklahoma StateHuron Daily Tribune

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

New Study: Oklahoma No. 2 Best State for Older Adults in 2021

Where should you spend your golden years? A new study shows Oklahoma is the No. 2 best state for older adults in 2021. SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Stateagfax.com

Oklahoma Wheat: Prepare Storage Facilities Prior to Harvest

Preparing grain bins and storage facilities prior to wheat harvest is one of several critical steps to help ensure that grain quality is maintained throughout the storage period. If preparation is not completed, the stored commodity has a greater chance to deteriorate more quickly. After a storage facility is emptied...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa Post

Vaccine database: Tulsa sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tulsa: 1. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 2. 6342 E Admiral Pl N (918) 836-1715; 3. 10101 S Memorial Dr (918) 369-4911; 4. 4107 S Harvard Ave (918) 747-6690; 5. 2110 S Harvard Ave (918) 749-5438; 6. 7041 S Yale Ave (918) 477-7185; 7. 11223 E 31st St (918) 622-3563; 8. 9122 S Yale Ave (918) 494-5647; 9. 8010 East 51st Street South (918) 270-1438; 10. 6116 S Lewis Ave (918) 742-1643; 11. 1701 E 15th St S (918) 743-6383; 12. 1701 S Yale Ave (918) 293-0196; 13. 2516 E 15th St (918) 728-6420; 14. 6214 S Sheridan Rd (918) 940-6767; 15. 12020 E 31st St 918-622-0641; 16. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 17. 5906 E 31st St #2 (918) 508-7008; 18. 11916 S Oxford Ave #103 918-994-7645; 19. 2440 E 81st St (918) 477-5190; 20. 7302 S Yale Ave 918-392-3366; 21. 115 W 3rd St #820 (918) 585-3069; 22. 7757 S Olympia Ave 918-877-4546; 23. 6922 S Mingo Rd 918-252-9503; 24. 4420 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-1443; 25. 3404 S Yale Ave (918) 743-6623; 26. 1150 S Garnett Rd 918-437-9677; 27. 3063 S Sheridan Rd 918-384-0260; 28. 4423 Southwest Blvd 918-446-3541; 29. 6040 S Yale Ave 918-494-4040; 30. 5046 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-6464; 31. 11332 E 31st St 918-622-9684; 32. 9106 S Sheridan Rd 918-492-3735; 33. 2115 S Memorial Dr 918-622-5184; 34. Memorial Park Shopping Center, 4971 S Memorial Dr 918-663-4578; 35. 1424 S Yale Ave 918-834-2864; 36. 207 S Memorial Dr 918-834-8700; 37. 6625 S Memorial Dr 918-294-3800; 38. 2019 E 81st St 918-488-8791; 39. 10938 S Memorial Dr 918-394-4000; 40. 9411 S Delaware Ave 918-299-8316; 41. 6606 E 81st St 918-524-1435; 42. 4720 E 21st St 918-392-7020; 43. 3116 S Garnett Rd 918-622-7797; 44. 4404 S Peoria Ave 918-749-1577; 45. 3139 S Harvard Ave 918-984-6290; 46. 3606 M.L.K. Jr Blvd (918) 425-1385;
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa Parks Hosting 'Cost Recovery' Workshops To Determine Recreation Program Pricing

Tulsa Parks is hosting a series of workshops meant to engage community members in the development of recreation program pricing. "Tulsa Parks has engaged the services of GreenPlay, a nationally renowned parks and recreation management consulting firm to assist in developing a Department Cost Recovery Philosophy and Policy based on our community’s values for recreation programs and park services," the department says on its "Lets Talk Tulsa Parks" page. "This model... will assist us in developing a proactive and fiscally responsible process for program pricing."