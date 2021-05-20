Gervonta Davis’ June 26th PPV Bout Against Mario Barrios Officially Set

Gervonta Davis is now officially set to fight Mario Barrios on June 26th in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The bout will be the main event of a Showtime Pay Per View card presented by Premiere Boxing Champions, which represents Davis. Davis was last seen knocking out Leo Santa Cruz with a thunderous uppercut on Halloween night of last year. That bout made the Baltimore native the WBA world super featherweight champion, as well as the WBA world lightweight champion. Now the 24-0 knockout artist (only one of Davis’ fights has gone the distance) will be fighting for the WBA world junior welterweight title when he faces Barrios, the defending champion.