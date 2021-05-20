Taking Charge of the Store Fundamentally Changed my Relationship with Books

The views expressed in this post are those of a Spoke contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Red Tricycle. By the time I was seven years old, I had experienced racism. Growing up as a person of color in the 80s and in the small town of Ajax, Ontario, I quickly became aware that I was different. Not only did I feel invisible at school, but also when reading books and watching TV. I never saw myself in the characters, which made me feel that much more unimportant.