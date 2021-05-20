newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Taking Charge of the Store Fundamentally Changed my Relationship with Books

kingsriverlife.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past seven years, once a year, I stop being a crime writer and become a bookstore manager, selling every genre under the sun. From the initial experience which I thought of as ‘helping out,’ things have evolved and the job has required a more fundamental change in me than anything I’d envisaged when I took it on. I shouldn’t be surprised. Running a bookstore is a wholly different role from writing novels. I simply hadn’t thought it through.

kingsriverlife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Bronte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Changed#Google Books#Adventure Books#Book Reviews#Sales#Fantasticon#The Fantastic Books Store#Daleks#Facebook#Things#Contemporary Novels#Selling#Bookstores#Principle#Science Fiction#Virtual Reality Sets#Titles#Offer#Sub Genres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Apple Podcasts
Related
Books & Literatureresilience.org

The relationship of my texts to a dead fish

The following is a conversation with John Wood, professor at Goldsmiths, University of London, and joint editor (with Julia Lockheart) of the Journal of Writing in Creative Practice. Please cite: Thackara, John (2021), ‘The relationship of texts to dead fish’, Journal of Writing in Creative Practice, 14:1, pp. 5–11, doi: doi.org.
Books & Literaturekzmu.org

Books That Change Over Time – Or Was That A Change In Me? Radio Book Club

On the latest Radio Book Club, books that – upon the second or third reading – might spark a different reaction in the reader than the first. Of Mice and Men. The Fountainhead. Catcher in the Rye. Hosts Shari Zollinger, Jessie Magleby, and Sam Van Wetter discuss the personal changes that might contribute to these different reading experiences over time. Plus, reviews of books old and new! And, books as portals and precious objects.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Red Tricycle

How I’m Helping to Change Books for the Better

The views expressed in this post are those of a Spoke contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Red Tricycle. By the time I was seven years old, I had experienced racism. Growing up as a person of color in the 80s and in the small town of Ajax, Ontario, I quickly became aware that I was different. Not only did I feel invisible at school, but also when reading books and watching TV. I never saw myself in the characters, which made me feel that much more unimportant.
Books & Literatureverilymag.com

5 Great Podcasts For Book Lovers

For as long as I can remember I have loved to read. Some of my happiest memories as a little girl were when my mom and I would read together every night before bed. Everything from Laura Ingalls to Nancy Drew, a love for books and reading has been part of me for as long as I can remember. I consider good books a close friend, rich with memories and meaning.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Is Fabulism the New Sincerity?

At a recent job interview, where I read a story of mine that included angels perched on the rooftops of a suburban neighborhood after a school shooting, someone asked, “But why the angels? Why not just write about a school shooting?” He meant it as a general critique of magical realism and genre. I had, of course, prepared for the question. I was about to publish my debut collection which includes realism about Latina girlhood alongside angels, ghosts, aliens, and Latin American superheroes, and I’d had to defend my love of the fantastical in almost every workshop I’d gone through.
MoviesFrock Flicks

MCM: Andrew Scott

I saw that Irish actor Andrew Scott — aka the hot priest from Fleabag — would be in the upcoming adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s The Pursuit of Love, and wondered what else he’d been in. Color me shocked that he’s actually done a decent amount of frock flicks! He’ll be starring in the upcoming feature film adaptation of the great medieval-set book Catherine, Called Birdy, as well as a 1960s-set follow-up to The Talented Mr. Ripley on Showtime.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: A magical selection of African speculative fiction

Black writers of speculative fiction once struggled to find a place on bookshelves. As Samuel R. Delany wrote in his 1998 essay "Racism and Science Fiction," even when Black writers did get published, sometimes their works were whitewashed, like the early book covers of Octavia E. Butler's works, or were otherwise sidelined. Thankfully, this is changing.
TV SeriesStarTrek.com

Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Science and Lizard Babies with Erin Macdonald

Dr. Erin Macdonald is living any Star Trek fan’s dream, going from working towards her doctorate in astrophysics while watching Star Trek: Voyager in the background to serving as a science consultant for the whole franchise. This week, the doctor joins Paul and Tawny to talk Iggy Pop, “Threshold,” Trek Tech, and everything in between.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

'Struggling' Harry determined to fly solo without Meghan, says body language expert

Prince Harry strikes a more solemn note in his new interview with Oprah Winfrey, at times struggling with his emotions as he deals with the tragedy of his past. In the dramatic trailer released ahead of mental health documentary The Me You Can't See streaming on Apple+ TV on Friday, the Duke of Sussex appears determined to offer his own help and guidance through exploring his own experiences.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

This Is How I Fixed My Broken Relationship With My Family

I spent almost the whole of 2020 in Canada — 14 hours away from my home, Indonesia. When my father passed away in September 2020, I decided it’s time to go back. I couldn’t stay in Canada “enjoying” my life, while my family suffered greatly from the loss. Things weren’t...
Animalstherevelator.org

10 New Books About Wildlife and Our Relationship With Animals

As I sat in a pharmacy chair for the required 15 minutes after my first vaccine dose, my mind turned to animals. There weren’t any animals nearby, of course — the buzzing fluorescent lighting of the run-down drugstore wasn’t anyone’s natural habitat, including mine. And that very absence of visible sky and wildlife — a change from the past 15 months, much of which I’d spent watching the world go by through my home-office window — served to remind me how easily we can lose sight of it.
Books & Literatureseattleschild.com

Four great books that help inspire change

I am so excited to share these inspiring books about ways kids can and do make a difference in their communities. The power and impact of young voices should never be underestimated, and should be nurtured and encouraged. These four titles are only a small sample of what is available in your local and independent bookstores to educate and inspire young people.
Books & Literatureannmarieruby.com

BE MY DESTINY: VOWS FROM THE BEYOND | BOOK RELEASE

Be My Destiny: Vows From The Beyond is a passionate romantic fiction where the eternal twin flames sing to one another if only you are mine. If only the sweet passionate dreams of twin flames could have lasted throughout time. If only this world, this society, and individual family members all could have supported twin flames. What if everyone around this world gave their support to the blessed twin flames, yet destiny and time became their enemy?
Internetcoloradoboulevard.net

My Virtual Learning Experience at Marshall Fundamental

Editor’s note: This article went through minimal editing to preserve the student’s voice. Adjusting to the online environment presented a challenge for many people, including myself, starting the 2020-2021 school year. By Avyukt Kaushik, 6th Grade. The pandemic had hit me hard, and I thought online school was going to...
Books & Literaturethelickingnews.com

Take a Book, Share a Book

As a new community service there is now a Take a Book, Share a Book Free Library in front of Little Blossoms Day Care. Jordan Pounds, owner of Little Blossoms Day Care, initiated the Take a Book, Share a Book library after seeing one in another town. She was excited to share her love for books with the community using the available space in front of her location. The library box is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster) 2. 21st Birthday by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780759555693 - (Little, Brown and Company) 3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir - 9780593135211...