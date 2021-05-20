newsbreak-logo
Jenkins Township, PA

Geisinger CenterPoint offering walk-in vaccines today and Friday

Times Leader
JENKINS TWP. — Geisinger continues to make it easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine by offering walk-in vaccine events today and Friday at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center in Jenkins Township.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart.

Walk-in vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive their vaccine doses. The vaccine center is staffed with pediatric teams, including pediatricians, to answer any questions and assist with the vaccinations.

Geisinger continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment at its four vaccine centers, and those can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including information for parents of newly eligible children, is available at geisinger.org/COVIDVax.

— Bill O’Boyle

