The Chicago White Sox are 16-13 and tied for first place in the American League Central. They also have the best-run differential in the division by far. They are the best team on paper, even with the injuries. They have a chance to show that this weekend against one of the teams they are fighting with for the top of the division right now in the Kansas City Royals. It should be a great weekend for baseball as the White Sox head down to play them there.