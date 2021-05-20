Mecca brush fire near Salton Sea a ‘direct threat’ to train tracks prompting railroad closure

Firefighters were working to control a brush fire burning in the east valley, near the Salton Sea.

The fire was initially reported at 3:30 p.m Wednesday. The first arriving crew reported 5 acres burning in heavy brush. By nightfall, officials confirmed the fire had grown to 17 acres with 15 percent containment.

Photo courtesy of Justin Emanuel

No structures were threatened. CalFire Battalion Chief Bill Lawe said as the fire progressed, crews requested air support – a critical piece of the firefight early on.

As the acreage more than tripled in size, CalFire requested additional resources. "We try and fill with county fire department resources," Lawe said. "We went outside and ended up getting assistance with the City of Palm Springs, Cathedral City and Hemet City Fire Department, as well as Morongo."

The brush fire's biggest impact Wednesday was a brief interruption to a cross-country railroad track. Firefighters were up on the hill, hoses at the ready to keep flames away from the track. Wednesday night, trains were back moving through.

"There was a direct threat to the railways; immediate closure to the rail lines," Lawe said. "With the Union Pacific reps that are on scene, through the fire area the trains have slowed to 15 miles per hour."

Up against gusting winds, firefighters got the upper hand. As the sun started to set Wednesday, crews reported it was just hot spots to keep control of. "The winds definitely hampered us during the day," Lawe said. "We'll see about as the night progresses. We'll have resources out here all night long, through the day tomorrow."

Crews were hopeful to have the blaze fully contained by Thursday evening.

Highway 111 near the Salton Sea was only allowing one-way traffic, but late Thursday the road reopened in both directions.

