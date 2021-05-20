NBA rumors: NBA officially announces return of Vegas Summer League

In fact, Oladipo said the Rockets – who made their largest-allowable offer – presented the deal as, “We know you’re not going to accept it, but we still want you to understand that we want you here.” That money will be difficult for Oladipo to recoup now. Traded to the Heat, Oladipo underwent surgery on his right quad tendon. That’s the same injury that sidelined him more than a year with Indiana. Brian Windhorst of ESPN: “They haven’t announced it, but there’s a good chance Oladipo is going to miss all of next season.”