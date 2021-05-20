newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ouray County, CO

LOOKING BACK

ouraynews.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Ouray County Herald, Ouray County Plaindealer and the Ridgway Sun. 50 YEARS AGO May 20, 1971 - Construction of the Silver Jack Reservoir on the Big Cimarron River will be completed this summer. The reservoir is filling from spring runoff and should be full within the next few days. The campgrounds, boat ramp, trails, etc., planned to complement the Bureau of Reclamation’s 300-acre Silver Jack Reservoir on the Uncompahgre National Forest are not anticipated to be…

www.ouraynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ouray County, CO
Ouray County, CO
Government
City
Ouray, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Cimarron River#Silver Jack Reservoir#Bureau Of Reclamation#Boat Ramp#Spring Runoff#Ouray County Plaindealer#Jack#Campgrounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ouray, COouraynews.com

City councilor to run for coroner

Current coroner Hollenbeck won't run again, endorses emergency manager Boyd for job. Glenn Boyd is looking at switching up his collection of hats. Right now, he’s the county’s emergency manager. The other hats he wears include being a paramedic, serving on Ouray city council and – his most important job – being a single dad. And now, he wants to be Ouray County’s next coroner. Boyd filed to run for the office with the Secretary of State’s office last week, making his bid for the…
Ouray, COouraynews.com

Desperate for help

As tourists prepare to pack local businesses, dozens of jobs remain unfilled, largely due to a severe shortage of housing. With the busiest tourist season just around the corner, businesses are struggling to find enough employees to staff up, and they’re pointing to a lack of available housing as one of the hurdles.
Ouray County, COouraynews.com

CR5 maintenance pact postponed

Ouray County commissioners will continue to discuss an agreement with property owners to maintain County Road 5 as well as a new kiosk for the Miller Mesa Recreational Trail. As part of the agreement, property owners known as the Miller Mesa Road Association have asked permission, at their expense, to improve drainage by installing culverts and road base material with approval from county Road…
Delta County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake, Lower Colorado River, North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; Lower Colorado River; North Fork; Paradox Valley; White River FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 203, 290, AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Ouray County, COouraynews.com

An opportunity to protect

Dear Editor: In the wake of Earth Day and amidst ongoing severe drought and threats of another wildfire season, Great Old Broads for Wilderness is encouraging the U.S. Forest Service to look closely at protecting some Ouray County landscapes in the ongoing forest plan revision process. Specifically, within the more encompassing Community Conservation Proposal (see paid ad in this Plaindealer…