Growing up with a divorced mom who had immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines when she was in her 20s, Amber Trivedi says she learned to live frugally. "In hindsight, I think we were fine [financially], but my mother always instilled this idea that we're poor, and we need to be smart," she recalls, noting that philosophy caused her to think about money carefully and do the most with what she had as an adult.