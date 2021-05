Two sets of traffic signal lights will be out of operation in Charles City starting Monday (05.10). The New Hampton office of Iowa Department of Transportation says the existing signal lights at the U.S. Highway 18 intersection with Grand Avenue and with Clark Street will be removed as part of the highway’s resurfacing project. The lights will be temporarily replaced with four-way stop signs at both intersections as crews also conduct underground work for utilities, storm sewers, signals and curbing.