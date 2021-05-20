newsbreak-logo
NFL

Marquise Brown latest Raven to change jersey number

By Baltimore Beat Down
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after linebacker Patrick Queen announced that he would be switching jersey numbers, third-year wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown reveals that he will also be switching jersey numbers before the 2021 NFL season. Brown appears to be switching from No. 15 to No. 5. 5 - Symbol Of Gods Grace!

