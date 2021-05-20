May 19 Evening Edition

For many, today — May 14 — is a historic day for Chicago and the rest of the country. The city and state say they will follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising that masks are no longer needed for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19. In addition, the city has loosened a variety of restrictions under its “vaccine exemption” policy. For example, Chicagoans can look forward to the return of late-night bars tonight, which can stay open until 4 a.m. for the first time since the pandemic began.