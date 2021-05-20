newsbreak-logo
Minorities

May 19 Evening Edition

By David Diersen
 14 hours ago

— Chicago shootings: 108 children shot, 16 dead so far this year, police say – Michelle Gallardo. https://abc7chicago.com/city-in-chaos-108-kids-shot-16-dead-in-chicago-so-far-this-year/10663331/. — Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,633 cases, 28 deaths. https://abc7chicago.com/health/il-reports-1633-covid-cases-28-deaths/10662533/. — Congress passes bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans. (DIERSEN: Ever-increasingly, Democrats and RINOs blame those crimes on Republicans.)

Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

The Spin: Lightfoot makes historic appointment as vacancies pile up | Highlights of stolen City Hall emails | Pritzker officials testify state VA leaders misled them on COVID response

The same week concerns have been raised about top city positions going vacant, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot today announced she’s nominating a familiar face, Annette Nance-Holt, to be the city’s first woman fire chief. She’s a 30-year department veteran. More than a decade ago, her 16-year-old son was shot to death on a CTA bus while shielding someone from a gunman.
Chicago, ILEater

4 a.m. Bars Return in Chicago This Weekend

For many, today — May 14 — is a historic day for Chicago and the rest of the country. The city and state say they will follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising that masks are no longer needed for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19. In addition, the city has loosened a variety of restrictions under its “vaccine exemption” policy. For example, Chicagoans can look forward to the return of late-night bars tonight, which can stay open until 4 a.m. for the first time since the pandemic began.
Illinois StateChicago Tribune

The Spin: Mayor Lightfoot faces exodus of top staffers | Poll finds approval for Lightfoot’s job performance | More COVID-19 restrictions easing throughout Illinois

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people can largely ditch their masks. It comes on the eve of Illinois advancing to the “bridge phase” of reopening the state’s economy — allowing restaurants, bars and other businesses to expand the number of people welcomed into their establishments. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been talking about this date for weeks, but confirmed it will happen.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

Emails from Jones Day vendor breach have Chicago officials playing defense

The data breach of a file-transfer service used by Jones Day is causing fresh headaches this week, both for the law firm and city officials in Chicago. Transparency activists at Distributed Denial of Secrets and Lucy Parsons Labs over the past two weeks released hacked internal emails that were sent by current and former city of Chicago employees, including police officials.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Mayor Lightfoot: Police reform cannot wait

Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently criticized Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability, saying she was “extraordinarily unhappy” with the slow pace of their work. If the mayor wants to point out those not moving quickly enough to bring real change to policing in the city, she needs to look in the mirror. True self-reflection would reveal that she has become an obstacle to police reform — not the change agent she promised.
Congress & Courtsbtrtoday.com

Disloyalty Will Be Punished in the GOP

We all knew most Republicans wanted Rep. Liz Cheney out of leadership. And now we know exactly why. A new CBS News poll found that 80 percent of Republican voters agreed with Cheney’s removal from leadership. The poll also asked respondents why they agreed with it, with fairly predictable results.
Public Healthoutkick.com

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Isn’t Dropping Her Mask, Doesn’t Want You To Either

If you thought Chuck Todd was bothered on Meet the Press Sunday by the CDC allowing vaccinated Americans to drop their masks, wait until you see Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Speaking to MSNBC, on which Todd hosts a show, Lightfoot made it known her mask is not coming off, she’s not convinced it’s safe, and she’s encouraging others to stay masked up like she is until further notice.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...