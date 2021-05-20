911 radio system project still needs defining before communities ready to commit

Scotts Bluff County commissioners could decide in the coming weeks how the county would like to proceed on radio and communications center improvements. On Monday, April 19, Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Mark Harris had been among the audience members as the 911 advisory committee met and discussed costly upgrades that are proposed for the county’s communications centers. Upgrading the county’s communications system is estimated at $7.2 million, and local entities, such as police and fire departments within the county, would be responsible for purchasing their own radio equipment. Harris outlined those discussions to commissioners during Monday's meeting.