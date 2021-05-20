newsbreak-logo
Scotts Bluff County, NE

911 radio system project still needs defining before communities ready to commit

By Maunette Loeks
Star-Herald
 7 hours ago

Some officials are still 10-1 — unable to copy — the need to hurry along a communications upgrade that 911 officials have been pressing in recent months. Discussions began publicly on a $7.2 million communications project proposed when commissioners were outlined a plan to replace aging infrastructure in the county. The project will impact more than 60 agencies that use the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center,

starherald.com
