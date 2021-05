[BenIndy editor: reaching for “balanced coverage” and controversy, this Times-Herald article allows a right-wing conspiratorialist too much latitude in framing the discussion. Benicia Black Lives Matter members’ substantive Tuesday comments are covered only briefly in one paragraph (#10). The article then gives 5 paragraphs to the Sheriff’s defenders, including an outrageous and unsubstantiated attack on BBLM. The article then concludes with 4 paragraphs highlighting two BBLM members’ responses to the wild and crazy off-topic charges. The discussion at Solano BOS is a serious one, and our coverage should focus primarily if not exclusively on real issues. – R.S.]