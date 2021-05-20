Cubs Promote PJ Higgins, DFA Tony Wolters
In a move that’s a little over a month and a half overdue, the Cubs have promoted catcher PJ Higgins from Triple-A Iowa to serve as the primary backup to Willson Contreras. The 28-year-old Higgins spent last summer at the alternate site in South Bend and has been tearing it up so far in Iowa. He batted .333 (13-for-39) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI, a .458 on-base percentage in 11 games, plus he can handle other infield positions in a pinch.www.chatsports.com