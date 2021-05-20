Storms hit El Paso, some get rain others get wind and dust.

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUDSPETH AND SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Indian Cliffs Ranch to 17 miles northeast of Fort Hancock to 8 miles east of Finlay. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sunset Ranches and Round Top Mountain. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas near mile marker 94, and between mile markers 96 and 100.