El Paso, TX

Storms hit El Paso, some get rain others get wind and dust.

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms moved into town from the NW this Wednesday afternoon bringing some gusty winds with blowing dust and sand. Some individual cells hit with pretty good rain on the moderate to briefly heavy side. Wind gusts touched 40 mph in parts of town as well. Thursday looks to be sunny...

