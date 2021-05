For People's new cover story, P!nk opened up about the ups and downs of her 15-year marriage to husband Carey Hart. The couple raised a glass to their 15th anniversary in January this year after tying the knot in 2006, five years after meeting at the Summer X Games in 2001. They also briefly separated in 2008. The couple have always kept it real about the turbulent but beautiful marriage, but in her latest interview, she further discusses how couples counseling and individual therapy have been monumental tools in keeping their relationship afloat.