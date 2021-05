Kelly Clarkson hadn’t revealed all of her thoughts about Ariana Grande joining The Voice next season … until now. It all came to light on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show during a segment of "Kellyoke." The 39-year-old talk show host asked an audience member to sing a bit of Stevie Wonder’s 1981 R&B song “Lately.” After he belted out a few lyrics, Kelly loved what she heard and encouraged him to audition for The Voice. But she made one thing clear: If he did follow through, he couldn’t choose the “Positions” singer as his coach over her. (You can watch below at the 0:23 mark.)