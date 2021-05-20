newsbreak-logo
State forestry unveils new Q-400 air tanker to be used for 2021 Alaska wildfire season

By Alaska Division of Forestry
akfireinfo.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska’s wildland fire managers have a new tool in their toolbox this fire season – a Q-400 turboprop air tanker. The Alaska Division of Forestry typically has two Convair 580 turboprop air tankers from Conair Group Inc. of Abbotsford, B.C. on contract during the Alaska fire season, one of which is based at the Mat-Su Area forestry station at the Palmer Airport and one which is based at the Fairbanks International Airport tanker base.

