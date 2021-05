In Christians Against Christianity (Beacon, July 6.), Hendricks, a professor of religion at Columbia University, examines recent changes within right-wing evangelicalism. I wrote it out of a real sense of outrage and sadness for what Christianity in America has become. I was just horrified and outraged that a crooked, dishonest Trump had become an icon to right-wing evangelicals. He is the antithesis in every way to what they claim to believe, yet they fawned over him and called him a messiah. Many folks don’t realize how anti-Christian that whole movement is, in the fullest sense of that description.