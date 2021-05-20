The Arizona Cardinals, Salt River Project, and Safeway grocery stores Milk & Cookies program usually bring a Cardinal player out to an elementary school in the state, with milk and cookies, to read to a group of students, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a player was not able to make it out to Lafe Nelson Elementary School in Safford for their Milk & Cookies event on May 19. Instead, the school's third grade students were able to enjoy snacks provided by a $100 gift card from the program, while Graham County School Superintendent Donna McGaughey read to them.