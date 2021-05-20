Riley moves up to fifth as Braves look to stave off further tribulations
For everyone that has exclaimed, “Move Swanson down, but hell, at least move Riley up,” I’ve got some good news:. This will actually be Riley’s ninth time hitting fifth this season alone, so it’s not really a new direction for the lineup or anything... more of a reversion. Still, this is the first time the lineup has been arrayed in exactly this fashion, and the second time it’s these eight guys (with the first time being yesterday).www.chatsports.com