Mar 1, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers Zach Green #61 poses during media day at American Family Fields. Mandatory Credit: MLB photos via USA TODAY Sports. To say that the Brewers offense has been disappointing as of late would be an understatement. Not only are they failing to just record hits and get on base, but they are terrible at hitting with runners in scoring position. It has been a very frustrating past couple of weeks to say the least.