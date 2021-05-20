Donovan, Senate Dems pass Colorado Option health plan in committee vote

A public option bill currently in review by the Colorado Legislature seeks to lower the cost of healthcare by allowing the state government to set service costs. The bill, Colorado Option HB20-1349, mandates that health insurance premiums set by insurance companies be reduced in price by 20 percent. If insurance companies do not meet this requirement, then hospitals — including Haxtun Health — will get paid 20 percent less. While paying less for insurance seems positive at face value, Dewane Pace, Chief Executive Officer for Haxtun Health, warns about what may happen to patients in rural Northeast Colorado communities should the bill pass later this month.