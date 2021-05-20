newsbreak-logo
Colorado State

Donovan, Senate Dems pass Colorado Option health plan in committee vote

By RealVail Staff
realvail.com
 10 hours ago

On Wednesday, Colorado Senate Democrats issued the following press release on a committee vote approving the Standardized Health Benefit Plan Colorado Option (HB1232):. This evening, the Senate Health & Human Services Committee passed HB21-1232 with strong support after hours of testimony. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Kerry Donovan, seeks to make health insurance coverage more affordable and more accessible, provide relief for small businesses, improve health equity, and maintain protections for rural & critical access hospitals.

www.realvail.com
