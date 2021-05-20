Portland, Maine
Portland is not only the largest city in Maine, but is also its busiest seaport offering plenty of things to do on a Maine vacation. The city is situated on the Atlantic Ocean, just north of Kennebunkport, made famous as President Bush's summer home destination.The Forest City is just north of the border with Concord, New Hampshire, a couple hours drive south. Deep lakes, the Longfellow Mountains, pine forests and many rivers are nearby. Outdoor adventurers often see moose, bears, loons, foxes and eagles in their travels.The city of Portland is home to plenty of arts and cultural entertainment and the surrounding shoreline is lined with the iconic Maine lighthouses. Surrounding beaches offer swimming, sailing, and water sports in the summer. About 90% of the nation's lobsters are caught off Portland and the Maine coast.www.worldatlas.com