Portland, Maine

Cover picture for the articlePortland is not only the largest city in Maine, but is also its busiest seaport offering plenty of things to do on a Maine vacation. The city is situated on the Atlantic Ocean, just north of Kennebunkport, made famous as President Bush's summer home destination.The Forest City is just north of the border with Concord, New Hampshire, a couple hours drive south. Deep lakes, the Longfellow Mountains, pine forests and many rivers are nearby. Outdoor adventurers often see moose, bears, loons, foxes and eagles in their travels.The city of Portland is home to plenty of arts and cultural entertainment and the surrounding shoreline is lined with the iconic Maine lighthouses. Surrounding beaches offer swimming, sailing, and water sports in the summer. About 90% of the nation's lobsters are caught off Portland and the Maine coast.

Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Small Portland Restaurant Named Best Place In Maine For Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers are the ultimate comfort food for many people. That's probably because it's difficult to mess up a chicken finger. At its worst, it could be a little chewy with a crust that's a little underwhelming but nothing that a good sauce can't cover up. At its best, chicken fingers can put a smile on your face with the right spices, breading and fry on them. The problem is that almost every restaurant has chicken fingers on the menu. It'd be nearly impossible to try every single chicken finger and report back. So if you're on the lookout for your next favorite chicken finger, one Portland restaurant has been given the title of "best chicken fingers in Maine" by Eat This.
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...
Maine Statenrcm.org

Thursday, May 27: An Inside Look at Maine’s Threatened and Endangered Species (online)

Please join NRCM and Maine Audubon at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the legacy of Rachel Carson on her birthday and learn about Maine’s threatened and endangered species. Carson’s work inspired the nation to act to protect imperiled species including the Bald Eagle, which has since made a remarkable recovery. Join us to learn about ongoing efforts to protect and restore imperiled Piping Plover and Canada lynx populations here in Maine and why action is needed in Washington, D.C. The event is free, but advance registration is required.
Maine Statewagmtv.com

Flights over northern Maine to map geology

(AP) - A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.