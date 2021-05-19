House Hearing Scrutinizes Billions of Dollars in Fossil Fuel Subsidies. Invited Oil Execs are a No-Show.
On May 19, the U.S. House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing scrutinizing wasteful fossil fuel subsidies. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who chairs the subcommittee, invited the CEOs of Devon Energy, EOG Resources, and ExxonMobil, as well as executives from the energy industry lobby group Western Energy Alliance. None accepted the invitation to appear before the committee.www.desmog.com