Firms fined £364,000 after falling air conditioner injures worker

coolingpost.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUK: Two construction companies have been fined a total of £364,000 after a worker was seriously injured when part of an air conditioning plant fell on him. Southwark Crown Court heard that on 10 November 2017 three roofers had been working on Bromley High Street in London, finishing off a large roof refurbishment project. The workers were instructed to dismantle a decommissioned air conditioning plant and remove it from the roof in high winds. As part of the plant was being lowered, it became detached from the rope and hook. It fell and struck one of the workers on the pavement below, fracturing his left femur.

www.coolingpost.com
