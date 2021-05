Once upon a time, life was simple for a person covering the St. Louis Cardinals in the draft. Just pull up a draft board, sort for right-handed college pitchers, and pick somebody. Easy as pie. Sure, the club’s tendencies toward right-handed college arms with their very first pick have probably always been overstated, the result of blue car syndrome and frustration with a perceived ‘boring’ draft strategy, but if we’re looking at the top, say, five rounds? Or ten rounds? You could pretty much count on half or better of the picks going to this particular draft demographic.