Justice Dillard and Seth Chafin drove in four runs apiece to help Sullivan East stay alive in the District 1-AA tournament with a 14-3 win over Happy Valley on Saturday. Dillard had three hits, and Lucas Eaton, Nolan Lunsford and Chafin had two hits each for Sullivan East, which trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the third before the scoring six runs in the third and eight in the fourth.