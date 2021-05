Last Saturday was a picture perfect day for a socially distant commencement exercise at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh. "Now more than ever, the world is waiting for your brilliance and your vigilance," said Dr. Christine McPhail, St. Augustine's president. "Your generation has experienced unprecedented challenges around economic and social injustice in this country. But your decision to find this chapter of your education journey here with us signifies that the best in each of you is yet to come.”