KINGS RIVER, Calif. — It's night and day on the Kings River from the 2019 with flooding to now off-roading and even horse riding on the dry, sandy sections of the River. "Where we're walking now would have been all underwater just two years ago and this was all flooded out along here and the river was carrying about 8,000 to 9,000 thousand cubic feet per second and now we have none," said Randy McFarland, from the Kings River Water Association.