Iowa Finishes 11th at NCAA Regionals
CLE ELUM, WA. — The University of Iowa men’s golf team finished in 11th place at Tumble Creek Golf and Country Club to close out the NCAA Regionals. Mac McClear recorded his fourth top-20 finish of the season to lead the Hawkeyes at three-over par after 54-holes (216). McClear shot a 68 on Wednesday, marking a three-under par round at the par-71 course, a team-best on the week and well below the course’s 73.81 stroke average on the final day of competition.hawkeyesports.com