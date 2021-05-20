Iowa Finishes 11th at NCAA Regionals

Alice Putoud finished 31st at the NCAA Women's Golf National Championships. Putoud got off to a slow start in round one but more than made up for it in the final two rounds. She shot 87 to open play, placing her near the bottom of the field. Round two was much better for Putoud, who shot one of the best scores of the day with 73. She stayed consistent in the final round, shooting 74 to tie for 31st overall.