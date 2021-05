The Malibu High Sharks boys’ basketball team will end its regular season on Thursday with a winning record in the Citrus Coast League and possibly a league title in hand. The Sharks will host the Hueneme Vikings, a league foe, at 7 p.m. At press time, Malibu was undefeated in the league and was also scheduled to face Fillmore, another league opponent, two days before their season finale against the Vikings.