newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

MPUSD’s withholdings under the California Public Records Act go to court for an anti-climactic trial.

By Sara Rubin
montereycountyweekly.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Rubin here, trying to make sense of one of the more anti-climactic court trials in, oh, probably ever. This morning I went to Monterey County Superior Court for day two of the trial in MPUSD Taxpayers for Accountability vs. Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, a battle about disclosure of public records. By the time the parties showed up in court this morning, MPUSD had turned over tens of thousands of pages, and the parties agreed that what the district continues to withhold is allowed under the California Public Records Act; they’re documents that are subject to attorney-client privilege, viewed as a relatively sacrosanct exemption.

www.montereycountyweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monterey, CA
Education
Monterey County, CA
Education
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Records#Court Documents#Official Records#Trial Court#County Court#The Monterey High School#Litigation#Relevant Documents#Government Emails#Disclosure#Personnel Matters#Judge Thomas Wills#Trustees#Agency Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateCourthouse News Service

Mask Mandate to Remain in California Until June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Resisting the urge to drop masks despite new federal guidance, California officials announced Monday statewide mandates will remain until the state fully reopens on June 15. Officials said the decision to wait before adopting the Biden administration’s directions — unlike a number of other major states...
California StateHuffingtonPost

California To Keep Mask Mandate For Another Month

California will maintain its current mask mandate until June 15, when the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance, essentially allowing people vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove masks in most settings. In a press call on Monday, California Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark...
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...
California Statekrcrtv.com

State health officials explain why California's mask mandate remains in place

REDDING, Calif. — California will keep its mask mandate in place until June 15 to give people more time to get vaccinated, state health officials announced Monday. California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference that waiting a month will give teens and adolescents more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...