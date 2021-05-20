MPUSD’s withholdings under the California Public Records Act go to court for an anti-climactic trial.

Sara Rubin here, trying to make sense of one of the more anti-climactic court trials in, oh, probably ever. This morning I went to Monterey County Superior Court for day two of the trial in MPUSD Taxpayers for Accountability vs. Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, a battle about disclosure of public records. By the time the parties showed up in court this morning, MPUSD had turned over tens of thousands of pages, and the parties agreed that what the district continues to withhold is allowed under the California Public Records Act; they’re documents that are subject to attorney-client privilege, viewed as a relatively sacrosanct exemption.