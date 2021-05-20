newsbreak-logo
Atlas material handler line has new dealer in New England

By Brian Taylor
Recycling Today
 7 hours ago

The Concord, North Carolina-based SMH Group US has added Chadwick-BaRoss, which has eight locations in New England, to its dealer network for Atlas material handlers in North America. “We are excited to add such a reputable and experienced dealer to the network,” remarks Tom Hickson, general manager of the SMH...

www.recyclingtoday.com
