Stillwater, OK

COURT ROUNDUP: Stillwater man charged with sexual battery resets pretrial date

By Ashlynd Huffman
The News Press
 11 hours ago
Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press The Payne County Courthouse.

Nathan Taff was charged with sexual battery in March after an alleged victim said Taff forced her hands onto his genital area while she was shopping at Super Thrift.

Taff has entered into a not guilty plea and waived his right to have a preliminary hearing.

He has been in the Payne County Jail since his arrest with a bond of $50,000.

Taff will return to court June 15 for pretrial.

Man accused in overdose death returns to court

The man police say sold drugs to a Perkins woman who died of an overdose in 2019 had his pretrial hearing.

Noah Reimer Montague, 26, of Tulsa was charged with felony murder in the first-degree for his alleged involvement in the death of Jamie Bear.

Montague had previously had a preliminary hearing where he was bound over for trial court arraignment by Judge Katherine Thomas after she found probable cause that a crime was committed.

Zach Smith, Montague’s lawyer filed a motion to quash, claiming there wasn’t sufficient evidence at the preliminary hearing.

“The prosecution failed to establish the required nexus between the defendant’s commission of the underlying felony and the subsequent death of the alleged victim,” Smith wrote in the motion.

Smith was alleging that the boyfriend of Bear, who has also been charged in this case, admitted at the preliminary hearing to giving the heroin to Bear, after they allegedly purchased the heroin from Montague.

Montague will appear in court July 6, for Judge Stephen Kistler to hear the arguments in the motion to quash.

He is being held in the Payne County Jail without an option for bond.

Enid man charged with manslaughter after fatal collision has trial scheduling

Eric Eugene Snow was charged with first-degree manslaughter while driving under the influence and being in possession of marijuana in 2018 after he was involved in a fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. Highway 177 and McMurtry Road.

Snow was set to go to trial in December but the date was stricken due to the pandemic.

A new trial date was set for May 10 but that date was also stricken at the request of both the state and defense attorneys.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning to get a new trial date, the new date is unknown.

Stillwater, OK
