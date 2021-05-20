newsbreak-logo
South Whitehall Township, PA

South Whitehall board picks Ben Long as fifth commissioner

By Jeff Ward
WFMZ-TV Online
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – South Whitehall Township picked Ben Long to fill the vacancy on the board of commissioners created by the resignation of Matthew Mobilio. Mobilio quit last month, citing frustration with "obstructionism" on the board. After the remaining four commissioners deadlocked 2-2 on multiple candidates at their last meeting, the selection fell to the township's vacancy board, which picked Long on Wednesday. Long, a former Republican candidate for state legislature, will serve through Jan. 3, 2022.

