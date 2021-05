Beatrice-Just two weeks ago, the Nebraska City Pioneer baseball team took on the Beatrice Orangeman at Clemmy Holmes Field and came out on the losing end of a 28-5 contest. The two teams faced each other in the semifinals of the B-5 district at Christiansen Field in Beatrice with the outcome of the rematch having a much different outcome. The Pioneers would upset the #1 seeded Orangemen in a pitchers dual 2-1. The Orangemen got on the board in the first inning on a wild pitch that would score on an RBI groundout by Adam Deboer. The game would remain scoreless until the top of the 7th inning when the Pioneers would score two runs on a passed ball to take a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Starting pitcher Clay Stovall would work a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to secure the upset for the Pioneers.