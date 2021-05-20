newsbreak-logo
Shrewsbury’s new police station goes before Planning Board

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREWSBURY — The Shrewsbury Planning Board got a first glance at the plans for a new police station May 6. During their meeting, the board praised the presentation by the project’s architect and project manager. However, some board members voiced concerns about the proximity of the construction site to the...

www.communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury, MAWicked Local

Rockland Trust leads financing for Shrewsbury project

SHREWSBURY — Rockland Trust recently announced that it led a financing package of $53.28 million to The Dolben Company to facilitate the development of a residential project at the site of the former Edgemere Drive-In movie theater in Shrewsbury. The project, which will include 250 apartment units, 25 of which...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury approaches Town Meeting following override vote

SHREWSBURY – Town Manager Kevin Mizikar reviewed Shrewsbury’s 42 article Town Meeting warrant with the Board of Selectmen at their April 13 meeting. This is the town’s second Annual Town Meeting to be held under the COVID-19 state of emergency declared by Governor Baker, which enables flexibility regarding the meeting’s date and location. Quorum has been reduced to 100 elected members.
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Board names four at-large Shrewsbury residents to CPC

SHREWSBURY – The Board of Selectmen reviewed a list of eight residents April 27 who submitted letters for consideration to be appointed as at-large members of the Community Preservation Committee. The appointments are contingent upon the passage of Article 29 at Shrewsbury’s Annual Town Meeting on Saturday, May 22. The...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Lake Quinsigamond Virtual Learn to Fish event

SHREWSBURY – A Lake Quinsigamond Learn to Fish event will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. This event is part of the Woo Angler Event Series sponsored by City of Worcester DPW Lakes & Ponds Program, Shrewsbury Parks & Recreation and Lake Quinsigamond Watershed Association. Register...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury officials thank voters after budget override passes

SHREWSBURY – With a “yes” vote by over 4,000 Shrewsbury residents, a $9.5 million Proposition 2 1/2 budget override has been approved. Town officials, as a result, are celebrating. According to the unofficial results released by the town, 4,323 voters voted “yes” and 2,769 voted “no” at the ballot box...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury firefighters battle boat fire on Lake Quinsigamond

SHREWSBURY – An 18 foot fiberglass boat went up in flames on Lake Quinsigamond on May 13. No one was injured, but the vessel was deemed a total loss after photos showed dark black smoke billowing from the boat deck. The Shrewsbury Fire Department said shortly after the blaze that...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

House budget details state aid to area communities

REGION – A handful of local municipalities would receive a boost in state aid in the next fiscal year, while others could see their funding dip under a proposed budget unanimously passed in the state House of Representatives last month. Though the Senate and the Governor still need to weigh...
Auburn, MAtelegram.com

Chamber Corner: Auburn buzzing over major projects in town

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce is excited about the construction and renovation buzz occurring in town this year. Here are some of the major projects that are underway or projected to happen in 2021. Julia Bancroft & Mary D. Stone Redevelopment Projects. Pennrose Properties and the town of Auburn celebrated...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury seeks federal funding for Route 20 safety improvements

SHREWSBURY – Town Manager Kevin Mizikar and the Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen spent part of their April 27 meeting reviewing a letter they would send to U.S. Congressman James McGovern (D-MA 02) seeking $15.4 million in federal funding for improvements on Route 20 from South Street to the Northborough town line.
Shrewsbury, MAMetroWest Daily News

Shrewsbury voters approve $9.5M override to solving structural deficit

SHREWSBURY — With nearly 30% of the town's registered voters casting ballots, residents on Tuesday approved a $9.5 million override of tax-limiting Proposition 2½. The measure passed, 4,323-2,769, according to unofficial results provided by the Town Clerk's Office. The clerk's office noted that 29% of the town's 24,812 registered voters...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

UPDATE: Shrewsbury votes ‘Yes’ on override

SHREWSBURY – Voters in Shrewsbury greenlit a $9.5 million proposition 2 ½ budget override in municipal elections, May 4. Drafted to address what officials described as grave budgetary issues, the vote allows Shrewsbury to fund a larger budget by bypassing a state limit on annual tax rate increases. The question...
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Christine Moriarty, working on behalf of seniors

SHREWSBURY – Christine Moriarty, 27, became office assistant and volunteer coordinator for the Shrewsbury Council on Aging in April of this year. Moriarty, a self-declared homebody with a bachelor’s degree in communications from Worcester State University, is enjoying her new job. “Many of the people who visit the senior center have been coming for years…it’s a very close-knit community, she said. “Everyone’s been so nice and welcoming.”
Westborough, MAWorcester Business Journal

Former Red’s Farm Stand property in Westborough sells for $6M

A 36.1-acre parcel of farmland previously home to Red’s Farm Stand in Westborough has sold for $6.1 million, according to the Worcester County Registry of Deeds. The property at 64 Otis St. was sold by Joel S. Berberian, the executor of the estate of Michael M. Berberian, to Atlantic Otis Realty LLC, which is registered to David Capobianco of Framingham, longtime owner of Atlantic Management.
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Council on Aging extends van transportation hours

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Council of Aging (COA) will be expanding its van transportation program outside of its scheduled business hours. Now, van transportation will include early mornings, nights and weekends through Dec. 31. “We are excited to be able to offer transportation to seniors and individuals with disabilities within...